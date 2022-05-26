Murkage Dave - The City Needs A Hero

2022 finds us in a troubled, turbulent time. And being a man of the people, it tracks that singer/songwriter, Murkage Dave, would respond to the turmoil by delivering his sophomore album, 'The City Needs A Hero'. The project employs many of the staples that his 2018 debut leaned on: deft, sensitive song writing; a compassionate, observational perspective; often weighty instrumentals that offset the light air of M.Dave’s tone. The leap from the last project is evident in the newly found courage to explore difficult and pertinent topics. Before this point, he excelled within his comfort zone of the personal and the nostalgic. 'The City Needs A Hero' though, ventures further afield in its response to the issues and tensions of today’s society.

Album highlight 'The World I Want To Live In' scans the hate and vitriol prevalent on social media through an ‘IRL’ lense. Despite the hymnal organ that props up the song and the sunny, soulful choir sample that gives it wings, there’s no overbearing saviour complex or preachy tone to M.Dave’s message – instead he details a shared frustration and offers his support, “I know you’re tired of the fight / what if I decide to fight wiv ya”. The album projects this “everyman heroism” sentiment throughout and while no other track achieves it quite as well, almost all are very worthwhile - 'Every Statue Must Come Down' for example feels like a release, its energy akin to the serenity and fresh determination that washes over you after crying tears long since pent-up.

When M.Dave does return to his remit of the personal, it’s often to great effect: reminding us of his outstanding ability to be relatable. Tracks like 'Us Lot', an open letter to a friend that is ghosting their pals, and the acoustic 'East London Smile', a candid portrayal of the expectation on men to “never show weakness, do the mandem pose in every picture”, account for the “everyman” part of the everyman heroism sum. In spite of his universal appeal, in no way does M.Dave come off as beige, or agnostic on topics. His voice is distinct throughout, and often that voice is offering support, either explicitly or through a subtext that reads, “yeah man, I know that feeling”.

The album cover has Murkage Dave sat looking at once forlorn and defiant. The robe and slippers he dons don’t scream “hero”. But that’s the point. As fallible as the next person, he’s no more or less qualified to be the city’s hero than anyone else. No more or less qualified than, say, you or me.

8/10

Words: Dwayne Wilks

- - -

- - -