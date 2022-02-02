Moonchild - Starfruit

Five albums in 10 years isn’t anything to be sniffed at. This is exactly what Amber Navran, Andris Mattson, and Max Bryk have achieved with their Moonchild project. Since 2012 this trio have released albums that have steadily progressed their sound. When I listen back to their debut ‘Be Free’ it sounds like a different band. Yes, I can tell it’s the same people but sonically they have just got better and better.

The first thing you notice about ‘Starfruit’, apart from it being Moonchild’s most-rounded album to date, is the amount of guest spots on it. This is the first Moonchild album to feature collaborations; Lalah Hathaway, Alex Isley, Tank and The Bangas, Rapsody, Ill Camille, Mumu Fresh, Chantae Cann and Josh Johnson all feature, and their inclusion raise the songs to another level.

Of the collaborations Navran said: “All too often Black women don’t get the recognition and credit they deserve for their incredible talent and contributions to the music industry, and in every industry, scene and space. Each one of these women has been a huge inspiration to us and we were so honoured to get the opportunity to make music with them”. It really shows in the music. Moonchild have raised their game, if that was even possible, and delivered something that feels like an instant classic, but also something forward thinking.

The album opens with ‘Tell Him’ featuring Lalah Hathaway. Billowing melodies welcome us in before funky basslines give everything a slight edge. Then Hathaway starts to sing. The world appears to slow down and all of your attention is focused on that voice. Its tender, elegant and fragile like glass. However, like glass its also very robust and with a hard edge to it. When everything comes together ‘Tell Him’ tells us everything we need to know about ‘Starfruit’. It tells us this is a very accomplished album, playing-wise.

Moonchild have brought some friends along for the ride and it doesn’t sound like any Moonchild you’ve ever heard before. ‘What You Wanted’ is a low-key banger. “You better be careful / Careful what you wish for” is the main vocal hook while pastel soul with neon flourishes, bubbles underneath. It feels both retro and contemporary at the same time. This is the motif for the album. Moonchild deliver tones that are familiar with melodies that don’t sound like much that has come before them. ‘Love I Need’ is another slice of low-key futurism, however when Rapsody appears she obliterates the song and takes it to another level.

What Moonchild do really well on ‘Starfruit’ is creating an atmosphere where anything feels possible. The beats are laid back, the basslines drip with funky insouciant charm and the lyrics oozes with optimism. This is partly down to the confidence they have developed over the past decade but also from allowing other people in to play with their woozy soundscapes. Knowing that there has been a Moonchild album everything two or three years is comforting. Hopefully, if they continue this 2025 will see the release of ‘Moonchild VI’. I’m in no rush to hear it, and neither are the band, partly due to ‘Starfruit’ being such a delight and there’s no need to rush a band this good.

7/10

Words: Nick Roseblade

- - -

- - -