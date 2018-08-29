Mogwai - KIN

Mogwai create atmospheres and mood incredibly well. This has made their transition from post rock soundscapes to scoring films and TV almost seamless. Imagine watching Zidane and Les Revenants without ‘gwai being involved. It wouldn’t have had the same impact.

‘KIN’ is their first feature film score and it’s as harrowing and breath-taking as hoped for. ‘Eli’s Theme’ is full of delicate piano lines and haunting feedback. It almost says: “This is a restrained Mogwai. Get comfy you’re in for a treat”.

‘Flee’ has Blade Runner overtones to it, which work incredibly well in creating tension propelling it along. ‘Funeral Pyre’ ushers in waves of menacing and broody soundscapes, but there is an uplifting euphoria to it; hinting to something bigger, something else after, without explicitly saying it.

‘Miscreants’ is the stand out track of the album. It’s a slow-burner that smoulders with intensity and drama. ‘We’re Not Done (End Title)’ closes the album. After the woozy intro you can tell this is something different. Mogwai are trying their hand at an incredibly left field pop song - as usual the maelstroms of guitar are there, but they are joined by Stuart Braithwaite’s exultant vocals and everything has a delirious pop sheen.

Mogwai have come a long way since ‘Angels vs. Aliens’ in 1996. Gone are the walls of raging guitar and searing feedback. In its place is understated quiet and contemplation. This underpins ‘KIN’ and really adds a grandiose dollop cinematic majesty. Having noted that, however, on the title track they unleash hell and you are transported back to when you first heard the band and what made you fall for them.

Soundtracks are in Mogwai’s blood. They’ve been scoring their lives since 1996, why not someone else’s?

7/10

Words: Nick Roseblade

- - -

- - -

