Miss Red - K.O.

From Jamaica to Israel, Miss Red comes through with a forward thinking vision of dancehall with her debut full-length ‘K.O’, produced by long time collaborator The Bug.

Showcasing her ability to adapt flow depending on the sonic environment, opener ‘Shock Out’ illustrates a playful approach that floats on the periphery of danger while ‘Slay’ sees her really flex her lyricism complete with a wavy flow.

As is to be expected, The Bug’s production floats in the oxymoronic universe of heavy and atmospheric that is both haunting and devastating.

8/10

Words: Andrew Moore

