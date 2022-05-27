Miraa May - Tales Of A Miracle

“Everything I went through gave me purpose.” - 'Amen'

Miraa May has revealed the entirety of her debut ‘Tales Of A Miracle’ album; preceded by cult favourites 'N15' and 'Care Package'. In anticipation for the release, headlines eagerly spotlighted the femme-exclusive foundation [excluding brief appearances from her partner and son] of her forthcoming body of work.

For women in music, there has always been a demand for intimate and honest accounts in their records.

Of late, albums such as 'Heaux Tales' [Jazmine Sullivan], 'Still Over It' [Summer Walker] and 'Heart On My Sleeve' [Ella Mai] have all regenerated the discourse among women across the globe – not just in music – but in general interactions with the female experience. Upon first listen, the songstress delivers that and much more. The album’s DNA is made up of fearless narrations of her encounters with love, spirituality, trauma, romance and cultural heritage.

This isn’t a fickle ‘female empowerment’ chess move either. The rich exploration of womanhood is the thread throughout the singer-songwriter’s debut and she honours her findings with well-nurtured vulnerability and heartfelt revelations that have ripened in real time.

Miraa May – real name Amira – begins weaving the fragmented parts of her being together on the opening 'Are You Ready' track. Against a triumphant orchestral backdrop, she belts self-affirming lyrics before switching into a new-school bounce and right away, the weight of her pen and versatility is demonstrated.

The sonics tell of her detailed attention to the craft with R&B ballads, UK pop influences, afrobeat drum patterns, melodic rap and hints of classic Algerian vocals creating a distinctive soundscape on the album.

Still, it’s the candid nature of the music that makes it a gratifying listen from start to finish. Miraa extends her prowess by inviting an all-star lineup of women, including Jorja Smith, Mahalia, Stefflon Don and RAYE, to let their hair down and just like her, be in full command of their feminine power. You can feel the crescendo as you journey further into the project that houses her pre-released singles, 'Big Woman', 'Wild Things' and 'Go Girl'.

For the British-Algerian artist, there is no consistent vibe that is followed but as the saying goes: if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. It isn’t lost on any listener that Miraa May isn’t confined to any singular genre but rather, she provides a colourful palette of truths.

By the last track, the essence of her record’s title is put on full display.

7/10

Words: Sweeney Gloria

