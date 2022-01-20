Miles Kane - Change The Show

Miles Kane returns with his most well-rounded album to date, a deft fusion of genres. ‘Change The Show’ is a deep dive into his musings on life, love and everything in-between and demonstrates a more thoughtful and self-reflective approach to life from Miles.

Having been re-recorded after an impromptu collaboration with his psych-rock duo ‘Sunglasses for Jaws’ neighbours, ‘Change The Show’ feels somewhere like a musical version of Miles shedding a skin and it feels like the album that Miles has been longing to release.

Yes, there’s still flashes of his indie past, but this is more of a polished, sophisticated, more mature and soulful sound that seems to be in keeping with his more relaxed approach to life. However, don’t be fooled into thinking this is an album to just chill out to. There’s still plenty of swagger, especially so in ‘Don’t Let It Get You Down’ which features an unexpected cameo from Paul O’Grady.

From feelings and friendship to politics and ageing, Miles navigates his propensity to swerve and adapt like a pro in his fourth album. Despite partaking into some pretty heavy soul searching, there’s also evidence of some witty observational humour that Miles is renowned for. Every track on ‘Change The Show’ demonstrates his love of Motown / northern soul and its influence on his songwriting. ‘Tell Me What You’re Feeling’ is a showstopper that will get the crowd going at any festival this summer.

Opening track ‘Tears Are Falling’ sets the tone and alludes to his penchant for theatrics ‘...Tired of breaking all the rules’. Talking of breaking the rules, Miles provides commentary and his insights on politics in the title track which was written while watching the news one morning, on the sofa after being continuously disenchanted by the injustice and negativity that surrounds political agenda.

One of the standout tracks ‘Nothing’s Ever Gonna Be Good Enough’ - which is a duet with the exemplary Corinne Bailey Rae - is a delightful, 60s inspired track that will get everyone on the dancefloor.

If you are looking for ‘all the feels’ on a cold winter’s morning, ‘Change The Show’ will warm the cockles of your heart and make you yearn for the carefree and hazy festival days of summer.

8/10

Words: Emma Harrison

