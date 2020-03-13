Melanie C - Melanie C

The euphoria of a Spice Girls reunion tour and featuring in LGBTQ+ collective Sink The Pink’s string of global pride events has emboldened Melanie C to make a dance record adapted to the current pop landscape. Her self-titled eighth album has been introduced with a string of defiant singles that seek to balance resilience with the vulnerabilities of a decades-long existence in the public eye, struck best in disco-ready ‘In And Out Of Love’.

Several forays with longtime Spice Girls collaborator Biff Stannard are paired with a palpable presence of younger artists, including a standout feature from growing gem of grime Nadia Rose on ‘Fearless’ and a writing credit from Shura on ‘Good Enough’, which pushes through some left-field, almost Chromatica-esque experimentation.

We’d be looking at an even better record had it allowed the space required for her often unrecognised jaw-on-the-floor vocals, but as a whole Melanie C has drawn from a whirlwind year to make a jubilant album that understands where she is right now.

6/10

Words: Shannon McDonagh

Dig It? Dig Deeper! Sink The Pink, Shura, Lady Gaga

- - -

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.