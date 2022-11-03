Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa's 'Sweetest Pie' Luxuriates In Sound

Megan Thee Stallion doesn't take prisoners.

An artist whose impeccable hit rate has built one of music's most solid brands, her collaborations build up into a bigger story.

News that Dua Lipa was set to enter her universe quickly went viral across the globe, with 'Sweetest Pie' becoming one of 2022's true blockbuster moments.

Out now, the song lives up to the hype, a lush tale of open sexuality and empowerment that seems to lift both artists into a fresh space.

Megan Thee Stallion grapples with pop status, her crossover assured while leaving her roots intact; for Dua Lipa, this becomes a marker of her North American ascent, another chapter in her globe-smashing tale.

While it lacks the shock factor that both artists can possess, 'Sweetest Pie' is a brilliantly functional pop song, its top tier production interlocking around two seismic vocals.

It's a powerful, up-front collaboration, one that luxuriates in sound and possesses and engaging sense of femme energy.

Dave Meyers directs the video - tune in below.

