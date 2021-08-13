Meet Me @ The Altar - Model Citizen

Meet Me @ The Altar’s latest release ‘Model Citizen’ has been teased for weeks amid overwhelming hype, and it doesn’t disappoint. Emphasising easy-core with a blend of 2010s pop and sizzling punk tendencies, Meet Me @ The Altar have whipped up a storm on this new project.

Lead single ‘Feel A Thing’ opens the release, a guitar-heavy introductory statement. Describing feelings of disorientation, complete with melodic riffs and ride-along vocals, ‘Feel A Thing’ as a stand-alone track has the whole pop-punk thing down to a tee.

Addictive second track ‘Mapped Out’ blasters out of the speakers, easily one of many standouts on this EP. Wildly melodic, and itching to explode, ‘Mapped Out’ has you continuously head-banging. In ‘Model Citizen’ Meet Me @ The Altar have sculpted a journey of six addictive tunes with slamming hooks. Consisting of front-woman Edith Johnson, Téa Campbell on guitar and Ada Juarez on drums, today Meet Me @ The Altar officially celebrate newly signing to Fuelled by Ramen with this effortless record.

Acclaimed third track ‘Brighter Days (Are Before Us)’landed last month, followed by a quirky music video. The explosive ‘Now Or Never’ opens solidly with a twenty second drum and guitar solo, later followed by Edith’s emotive vocal delivery. Bound by unapologetic instrumentals and memorable hooks, Meet Me @ The Altar work as a durable force, and if by now you aren’t completely obsessed with their sound ‘Now Or Never’ is bound to change that.

Standing as their third EP release, ‘Model Citizen’ shows so much progress for the Florida based three-some. In such a short space of time Meet Me @ The Altar have maximised what they have to offer, and on this EP we get to see the group unleash some of their best work yet. Across the last three years Meet Me @ The Altar have emerged as a notable name in rock music - their music is completely addictive and exudes a sense of euphoria like no other.

It’s often difficult for pop-punk bands to bring something new to the table, but in ‘Model Citizen’ Meet Me @ The Altar have completely out done themselves. Concluding with heavy hitter ‘Wake Up’, it’s a track that leaves ‘Model Citizen’ on a passionate high - and that’s pretty much what Meet Me @ The Altar are all about. Forget slomo ballads, Meet Me @ The Altar leave you on the note that they’ll be back for more, and we cannot wait.

9/10

Words: Laviea Thomas

- - -

- - -