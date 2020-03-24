Meekz - Can't Stop, Won't Stop

Hailing from Manchester, Meekz’ appearance on February’s cross-country link-up ‘Year Of The Real’ along with M1llionz, Pa Salieu and teeway was a reminder that some of the UK scene’s most exciting voices are coming from outside of London.

Now the masked Gorton rapper has shared his debut EP, ‘Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop’ and listeners have a concise body of work which points towards a bright future.

Sitting in the pocket between road rap and UK drill, ‘Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop’ is full of gritty braggadocios, menace and road energy, but punctuated by introspection and underpinned by the pain of losing close friends (fellow artists Dale Deezy and Tekka).

It’s fitting that the first co-sign on project intro ‘Manifesto’ is from Giggs, who’s distinct cadence made him a national treasure and opened doors for so many others.

Meekz' gravelly tones demand your attention. Lead single, ‘Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop’ sees Meekz deliver hard-hitting verses over mournful piano chords. The bars “Gettin' dots 'til I drop / Turned me so rotten/ I can feel my soul rottin” linger long after the track has finished.

The project unfolds much in this way, with Meekz’ candidness standing out. On ‘God’s Clever’ he raps: “Mumzy used to beat me up / Never showed my teacher love / Pops locked inside, it used to eat me up.” This imagery is an important commentary on the intersecting factors that push young people towards the road life.

‘6 Figures’ is a real standout, with the Bone Thugs-n-Harmony sample pointing towards a knowledgable musical palette and the rawness of grief at the forefront of Meekz’s mind, despite the success, “5 milli views, f**k it life’s been a mess / And I ain’t celebrating life cause my n***as dead.” It’s the unapologetic honesty which elevates Meekz’s work.

As he progresses in music, moving further away from the trials and tribulations of the roads, the depth of his lyricism will almost certainly increase.

8/10

Words: Robert Kazandjian

