Mattiel - Georgia Gothic

Atlanta indie-rock duo Mattiel are back with yet another dose of richly cinematic charm. Serving as their third instalment, ‘Georgia Gothic’ is a quirky, liminal listening experience; building on the duo’s history of experimental soundscaping, this album is a fine-tuned collection of dreamy vignettes that is simply irresistible.

Crafted in the seclusion of a woodland cabin, Georgia Gothic thrives within a world of dreamy snapshots. Opening with the glittering, light-as-air Jeff Goldblum, the album immediately lets you sink into Mattiel’s expansive, meltingly smooth dreamscapes - all before throwing you into the Spaghetti Western world of ‘On The Run’. This sense of pivoting, dreamy worldbuilding keeps you on your toes, yet each track blends into the next seamlessly.

Mattiel’s worldbuilding truly shines on some of those darker, more country-leaning tracks. ‘Wheels Fall Off’ is a pessimistic treat, dripping with an undeniably cool charm and sharp flow. Mattiel Brown’s command of these tracks is hypnotising, very reminiscent of Siouxsie Sioux’s enrapturing vocals. Tracks like ‘Subterranean Shut-in Blues’ and ‘Cultural Criminal’ further highlight those gorgeous vocals, with their bluesy edge bringing out a darker side to Brown’s sound.

Perhaps the most chilling track is ‘Blood In The Yolk’, a track that absolutely riles with personality. It oozes cinema, sinking you into the story and thick with atmosphere. The track doesn’t try to be too complex, or too layered, and that’s exactly where Mattiel shine - every choice is sharp and purposeful, only including what is necessary.

On the other side sonically, 'Lighthouse' is a glittering burst of euphoria. Indulging in slightly more layers than other tracks, this track is a treat of light, breezy sparkling instrumentals and a strong burst of trombone.

'Georgia Gothic' is a diverse, enchanting easy listening experience. This is a worthy release for the duo, clearly showing how their previous experimentation has worked in their favour. At times brooding, at times impossibly bubbling with light joy, this is a release that highlight Mattiel’s musical abilities - easily able to drop one sound for another at a moment’s notice, and doing it all with absolute class.

8/10

Words: Emily Swingle

