Matt Maltese - Good Morning It's Now Tomorrow

A literate piece of chamber-tinged indie...
ClashMusic
Reviews
08 · 10 · 2021

ClashMusic /
Reviews
/ / 08 · 10 · 2021
0

In all its floaty, seductively numbing glory, 'Good Morning It’s Now Tomorrow' is an exceptional work of chamber-tinged indie songwriting.

From the adorably goofy 'Shoe' to the floaty, lofty 'Lobster' to the soaring concluding cries of 'Krakow', Matt Maltese somehow manages to be whimsical and relatable all in one breath. Pairing sweeping strings with a well-controlled, oscillating falsetto, Maltese channels the energy of that friend who talks in obscure sonnets, but, in reality, understands the world better than most could ever hope to.

8/10

Words: Hayden Godfrey

- - -

- - -

Matt Maltese
review
-

Join us on VERO

Join the Clash mailing list for up to the minute music, fashion and film news.

Follow Clash:

Read this next