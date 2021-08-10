Matt Maltese - Good Morning It's Now Tomorrow

In all its floaty, seductively numbing glory, 'Good Morning It’s Now Tomorrow' is an exceptional work of chamber-tinged indie songwriting.

From the adorably goofy 'Shoe' to the floaty, lofty 'Lobster' to the soaring concluding cries of 'Krakow', Matt Maltese somehow manages to be whimsical and relatable all in one breath. Pairing sweeping strings with a well-controlled, oscillating falsetto, Maltese channels the energy of that friend who talks in obscure sonnets, but, in reality, understands the world better than most could ever hope to.

8/10

Words: Hayden Godfrey

- - -

- - -