Martin Gore - The Third Chimpanzee: Remixed

On face value, Martin Gore’s 'The Third Chimpanzee' should have been a difficult EP to receive the remix treatment. The instrumental tracks that the Depeche Mode co-founder had assembled were slightly awkward, off-kilter sonic explorations of mankind’s unstoppable de-evolution, constructed from unidentifiable processed vocals, concise melodies and rhythms that nodded distantly in the direction of clubland without truly surrendering themselves to its pull.

But approached by the likes of ANNA and Chris Liebing and the seemingly un-remixable can suddenly metamorphose in unexpected directions. ANNA tackles ‘Howler’ with a sensitivity that gently bounces the track between the howling vocal sound that prompted Gore’s original and the delicate melodic hook that harked back to Depeche’s ‘A Broken Frame’, forcing a sort of seductive tension and propulsive forward motion without resorting to heavy grids of beats. Liebing, on the other hand, extends his occasional collaborative dialogue with Gore by turning ‘Vervet’ into a nine-minute, slowly-growing epic banger that pulses with Berghain-friendly beats and endlessly evolving arrays of percussive intricacy.

Elsewhere, Barker remoulds ‘Mandrill’ into a brooding, dystopian wasteland that sounds less like a comment on anthropology and more like an alternative soundtrack to ‘Terminator’; Jlin twists ‘Capuchin’ in on itself to reimagine the track as a video game chase scene through an illegal wild animal market; The Exaltics take ‘Howler’ and turn it into an electro-symphonic, emotionally- devastating piece that shimmers as often as it sulks mournfully.

The surprise comes in the form of Berlin-based French producer Kangding Ray. The Raster-Noton artist takes ‘Howler’ and opts for an understated approach that suppresses any trace of the evocative vocal sound that begat the original track, instead allowing a shimmering, fluttering opalescence to emerge over jerky, non-linear beats and acidic washes. Here, Gore’s pondering of the backward motion of mankind is fully inverted, Kangding Ray offering an alternative vision of tooled- up robotically-enhances primates marching to a skewed drum ‘n’ bass rhythm over the abandoned relics of our dubious legacy.

8/10

Words: Mat Smith

- - -

- - -