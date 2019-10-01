Mark Ronson - Late Night Feelings

‘Late Night Feelings’ does exactly what it says on the tin, as it elicits reminiscent feelings of past affairs and heartbreaks over the course of the album. Simply lie back, dim the lights and listen alone, as a sense of longing shrouds you in a haze, and memories of lost loves lazily float to the surface.

Aptly described as a collection of “sad bangers”, the project is a series of lyrically heart-wrenching tunes backed with powerful beats and complex guitars, plus a touch of Mark Ronson’s infamously eclectic mix of sounds and effects.

‘Late Night Prelude’ ripples fancifully with a menagerie of far-flung strings into title track ‘Late Night Feelings’ with Lykke Li, the already much-loved groovy number, comprising of steel drums, pan-pipes and funky bass. ‘Find U Again’ introduces Camila Cabello for an oozing, cheese pop number. ‘Pieces of Us’ is a woozy tale of subtle limerence backed by distant, ethereal synths as King Princess croons, “All of my love, swing and a miss when we talk”.

YEBBA brings honeyed, gospel-funk infused harmonies on ‘Knock Knock Knock’ before launching into the wistfully soul imbued ballad ‘Don’t Leave Me Lonely’. She continues her journey of desire and muted despair on ‘When U Went Away’ before Alicia Keys and The Last Artful, Dodgr pack a poignant punch, trading verses on ‘Truth’. ‘Nothing Breaks Like a Heart’ is an infectious, country-tinged track reminiscent of First Aid Kid, and melds flawlessly into the eerily upbeat ‘True Blue’ with Angel Olsen’s indie folk hums.

Diana Gordon slows down the tempo with ‘Why Hide’ in preparation for Lykke Li’s ‘2AM’ – a striking and pulse-slowing, dream sequence which seamlessly fades out as Ilsey closes with the intoxicating, synth-laden reverie ‘Spinning’.

Whilst the album alone is a standout piece of work - and perhaps some of Ronson’s finest to date - particularly in its stunning composition, richly diverse sound and endemic melodies, what is most notable about this record (and something to truly celebrate) is his choice to work with such a beautifully divergent range of female artists from all walks of life; this creates the project’s uniquely divine temperament.

Featuring artists spanning across genres, and having colossal megastars such as Miley Cyrus and Alicia Keys stand alongside some of the most promising upcoming talent around, is reason enough to love this album. Ronson’s ability to tap into each artist’s strengths and dig out their particular prowess allows each voice to shine through and own each individual track.

This is what elevates the record to a guaranteed award winner and a truly empowering listen.

9/10

Words: Yasmin Cowan

