Mamii - Black Phoeniix

Fresh on the R&B scene, singer, producer and multi-instrumentalist Mamii embraces songwriting that is vibey, contemporary and packed with attitude on her first self-produced feature length album ‘Black Phoeniix’.

The Indiana-based artist is an elusive one with a small yet dedicated following. Regardless of her relatively petite streaming footprint, this is an artist who deserves to be held up with the likes of SZA and WILLOW.

Flowing effortlessly from track to track ‘Black Phoeniix’ is impossible not to groove to. A steady and succinct example of her multi-instrumental understanding, Mamii delivers her message with a noticeably impressive vocal range.

Growing up around gospel music and performing in her local church choir, Mamii’s influences are broad and noticeable. The Clark Sisters meets Frank Ocean, gospel meets R&B, she even cites English virtuoso Jacob Collier as a technical influence. A suitable smorgasbord of genre-weaving inspiration.

Unafraid to experiment with unconventional sound in what can often be a repetitive genre, album highlight ‘So Far’ features Stevie Wonder-style synths over funky electronic beats. A dance track in its purest form, elevated with neo-soul vocals and a plethora of percussive additions, Mamii’s velvety vocal dances over top, just so.

The creative decisions in the creation of this album are just right. ‘Black Phoeniix’ feels rich and complete, a spectacular offering from a young upcoming creative. Contemporary polyrhythms and textured harmonies take this album from classic R&B to a new level. The youth of the genre are flipping the switch.

A genuine treat to listen to. ‘Black Phoeniix’ is bringing the summer energy early.

8/10

Words: Amelia Lloyd

