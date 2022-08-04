Maggie Rogers' 'That's Where I Am' Is Everything We Wanted It To Be

Maggie Rogers has always walked her own path.

Someone who found viral fame, she quickly removed herself from that slipstream, focussing on the long game over internet impact.

Debut album 'Heard It In A Past Life' was wracked in subtlety, a project that asserted her worth as a creator.

But then Maggie took a step back. Opting to focus on academic - and, seemingly, a broken heart - her new album 'Surrender' lands this summer.

New single 'That's Where I Am' is an appropriate starting point, both immediate and heavily complex, it's maximalist production fusing digital tapestries and a near-orchestra of overlaid vocal.

A song that shifts and evolves within its succinct span, it moves from 90s tropes - the effects on that whirling guitar line - to daring futurism, constantly breaking the rules only to re-assert them.

Moving from heartbreak to the thrill of love, 'That's Where I Am' is a puzzle waiting to be solved - we can't wait to hear what's next.

Tune in now.

Maggie Rogers will release 'Surrender' on July 29th.

Photo Credit: Olivia Bee

