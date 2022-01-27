MØ - Motordrome

MØ has never been an artist to second guess. Ostensibly a pop queen yet with deep roots in the Danish DIY punk scene, she’s been able to move from soul-baring torch songs to viral Major Lazer partnerships without blinking an eye. ‘Motordrome’ presents another pivot – this time to disco diva, it aspires towards heavenly Studio 54 decadence, yet at times its reach exceeds its grasp.

A record peppered with luxuriant highs, ‘Motordrome’ boasts more than its fair share of ruthless dancefloor bangers. Take the SG Lewis produced ‘Live To Survive’ for example, with its lush digital tapestries, and that heavenly MØ vocal bathed in beatific light. ‘New Moon’ aims for the landscapes occupied by the likes of Jessie Ware and Dua Lipa, scintillating Moroder synths set against an icy Nordic vocal that grapples with tenacity.

At times, though, ‘Motordrome’ can be hit and miss. It’s coy Shania Twain referencing lyric aside, ‘Brad Pitt’ passes by in an unremarkable splash; the guitar notes that permeate ‘Wheelspin’ are reminiscent of Santigold when she dipped into the indie sphere, but the song itself never quite lands the killer blow.

‘Cool To Cry’ embraces melancholy, and favours openness; defiant and open, it adds something energetic to an oft discussed sphere. ‘Goosebumps’ pares it back a little, a slomo ballad that tackles a break up, and the feelings that linger – beautiful vocal aside, however, it doesn’t depart from a well-worn script.

That being said, there’s a huge amount to recommend here. A clinical, finessed pop record, ‘Motordrome’ utilises its 10 track span to broach a number of fresh ideas; spinning the dial once more, MØ is able to conjure something fresh, taking risks that few peers would attempt.

7/10

Words: Robin Murray

