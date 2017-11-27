Lorenzo BITW - Love Junction

With the frequent talk of whether UK Funky is back, it’s easy to forget that it never really went away (Roska, anyone?) But there’s no denying that the current scene is at its most vibrant for quite some time.

Among the most exciting proponents - alongside Boko Boko!, More Time, Nervous Horizon et al - is Italian producer Lorenzo BITW. And with his varied debut ‘Love Junction’, there are clear signs of a scene in good health. UK Funky, kuduro, soulful house and dancehall are obvious influences throughout; with standout track undoubtedly the percussion-led club banger ‘Rio Grande’, and grime MC Kwam well utilised on ‘Goo’ to add some extra punch to proceedings later on.

And although not every track is breathtaking in itself, the whole piece is a fitting representation of the diverse and exciting scene that Lorenzo finds himself firmly part of.

7/10

Words: James Kilpin

- - -

- - -

