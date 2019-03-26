Lil Peep - Everybody's Everything

With features from stomping figures Rich the Kid, Lil Tracy, Gab3, and more, 'Everybody’s Everything' is a hazed, emo-trap phenomenon that splashes a light to the magic behind Lil Peep’s mind. Having died over a suspected drug overdose at just 21 this album harnesses a chilling essence of the rappers life with its tranquillising drill beats and rumble ad libs.

Drugs, sex and vulnerability, 'Everybody’s Everything' is the extended cut of the recent 'Goth Angel Sinner' EP, featuring acclaimed cuts, ‘Moving On,’ ‘Belgium,’ and ‘When I Lie.’ Opening with mellow, mumble-tone ‘Liar,’ the sturdy drill beats amongst Peep’s howling vocals are a stapled introduction into the album.

Addictive third cut ‘RATCHETS’ is perfectly looping, featuring Virginian rapper Lil Tracy. The juddering beat sways a memorable repetition as the two harmonise “ratchet bitches.” Jumping across with a pump more energy than the last two cuts ‘RATCHETs’ reins in that sad-emo aesthetic Lil Peep is known for.

Emo-pop cut ‘Fangirl’ features Gab3 and has stricter rock tendencies, and it's similarity to follow up ‘LA’ means these tracks hopelessly merge into one. Easing you in with a delicate electro-acoustic riff ‘Text Me’ is theatrical but somber. Era’s rumble moans echo alongside Peep, not shy from embracing his vulnerability ‘Text Me’ is a tranquilising tune.

Following up with similarly wistful emotions ‘Princess’ yearns for company. Ironically placed ‘Moving On’ is a blatant dismissal of previous cuts, but Peep's dragging vocals are what make it such an addictive listen.

Sinister cut ‘When I Lie’ is dark with a tint of country-trap, almost hopeless sounding, the subtle cry for help dissolves amongst album standouts, ‘Keep my Coo,’ ‘Witchblades,’ and ‘RATCHETS.’Uplifting ‘I’ve Been Waiting,’ is a fruity turn into emo-pop. Weaving from alt-rock to sad-trap Lil Peep’s slurring emo-rap aesthetic is nevertheless a consistent theme within the album.

Just two years since his death, 'Everybody’s Everything' is a well-rounded tribute showcasing every aspect of Lil Peep. Not only highlighting an upsetting loss in the music industry but setting the bar for emo-trap; a sound that can often come across as gimmicky, this album exceeds our expectations and is a righteous example of Lil Peep’s art.

8/10

Words: Laviea Thomas

