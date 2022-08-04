Lil Baby Shares Double-Drop 'Right On', 'In A Minute'

Grammy winning rap figure Lil Baby returns with two brand new singles.

The double-drop is online now, and it represents Lil Baby's first new solo music in 2022, igniting a fresh chapter for the star.

The two singles bring the energy, with 'Right On' riding on punchy, arena-level 808 beats, as he raps: “I ain’t about that fake shit, I’d rather keep it real...”

Asserting his worth, 'Right On' is full of sly brags and confidence, while 'In A Minute' flips this, a track full of ominous atmospherics, led by that eerie piano line.

Digging into his latent introversion, 'In A Minute' swaps glamour for something more personal, making demands of those around him: “I’m in a different league. I’m tired of showing what I can get done, what you gonna do for me?”

Tune in now.

- - -