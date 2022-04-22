Liam Gallagher's 'Better Days' Revels In Psychedelic Euphoria

Liam Gallagher has never shied away from his love of The Beatles.

It's fair to say the singer is partial to the Fab Four - just watch the recent Oasis documentary Knebworth, and witness a key scene where Liam bows before a huge portrait featuring an iconic John Lennon photograph.

His solo material, though, has rested more on an early 70s slant, seizing upon the peacock strut of Marc Bolan.

New single 'Better Days' is designed to ignite a Third - or is that Fourth? - Summer Of Love, and there are definitely traces of Lennon and McCartney in its DNA.

The thumping backbeat nods to the ghost of 'Tomorrow Never Knows' yet replaces that song's ego-death lyricism with something more direct, and uplifting.

"If you're lost, I'll find you there," he sings, "with the sunlight in your hair / And the sadness washed away by the rain..."

A spiritual successor to Chemical Brothers' No. 1 single 'Setting Sun' - itself voiced by warring sibling Noel Gallagher - the psychedelic flourishes on 'Better Days' give it a euphoric feel.

From the slight Eastern drone flourishes in the arrangement to the backwards guitar, it's a feast of '67 potency retooled for 2k22. In a neat twist all proceeds from 'Better Days' will go to War Child, too.

The video was shot on the rooftop of Manchester landmark the Midland Hotel, a further echo of The Beatles' last concert - on the rooftop of their Apple HQ in Saville Row.

Tune in now.

Liam Gallagher will release new album 'C'Mon You Know' on May 27th.

