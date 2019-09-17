Lava La Rue - Stitches

Lava La Rue keeps on living her best life on new mixtape ‘Stitches’. Paying homage to her Jamaican roots all while shouting out Ladbroke Grove, Lava takes the listener deeper into her world. The 25-minute project starts with ‘Burn’, the powerful standout single that was released earlier this year to set the tone for what was an eclectic compilation.

Never one to miss a chance to shout out NiNe8 collective, the West-London rapper made sure to incorporate members of the group throughout the mixtape. Lava oscillates between breezy songs where she boasts her "rockstar drip like skateboard P" in ‘TLSL’ to introspective melodies where she ridicules the government. From having a good time with her friends, speaking on love, and political strife, Lava gets candid.

‘Twenny Four’ offers late summer vibes and is the perfect song to blast in the car. For ‘Twenny Four’ and ‘Biscuit’, a visual, directed by Greedy Goons, was created to offer a peek into the world of the multi-faceted rapper. Lava can be seen starting her day, buying a video camera, and hooking up with her friends. The video then shows a sneak peek of the shenanigans that the collective gets into. The uber-creative originator makes it clear that she is more than a rapper - she's an artist through and through.

Mac Wetha, a member of the NiNe8 collective, produced several of the tracks with Lava being credited for writing all of the songs incorporated within this project. Stitches include ‘MOSCHINO IN 83’, which features South London rapper Virgil Hawkins and ‘TLSL (Stitches)’ both released prior to this mixtape allowing Lava to build hype and rightfully so.

With elements of R&B intertwined in a predominantly hip-hop space, Lava flows confidently through contrasting speeds and has no problem keeping the listener attentive. With this new project finally available on all streaming services, Lava has announced plans for a U.K. and Europe tour visiting places from Germany to Bristol.

Gaining early recognition for this new body of work and showing no signs of slowing down no time soon, Lava La Rue is here to stay.

8/10

Words: Sade Hawthorne

