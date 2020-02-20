KSI - Dissimulation 

‘Dissimulation’ is the debut album by KSI, featuring appearances from Offset, Lil Pump Smokepurpp, Swarmz and Rick Ross.

Better known for his mildly hilarious but mostly annoying YouTube videos and mediocre ‘boxing’ career, KSI makes his attempt at putting a dent in the rap scene.

‘Houdini’ was released earlier this month and debuted at number six – which isn’t a surprise considering the fact that he has some 30 million subscribers on YouTube.

Once you get past the fact that you are listening to a YouTuber, it isn’t that bad. In truth, it is lifted by the heavy weight features – but some might be shocked by KSI’s ability on the mic.

‘What You Been On’ is the first song on the album, a boastful track hitting out at the much-maligned internet personalities critics. The lead single ‘Cap’ features Migos’ Offset and it address those that deceived him and how he always bounces back.

The album is accompanied by some excellent visuals, with Houdini showcasing KSI’s creative eye. For a first album and for someone who hasn’t yet made a mark on the music scene, ‘Dissimulation’ is an excellent body of work.

While fans of the personality might be more excited for his next boxing match with Logan Paul, KSI should spent less time in the ring and more time behind the mic if this album is anything to go by.

7/10

Words: Amar Mehta

