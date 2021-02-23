King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - L.W.

Further to the release of recent single ‘Pleura’, the ebullient Australian rockers King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have released 'L.W.' – the band's seventeenth album and perhaps one of their most intriguing musical collections to date.

Recorded remotely during lockdown last year, this barnstorming album continues the journey where its predecessor K.G left off. It also finely showcases their use of microtonal tuning, which was first seen on with their 2017 album 'Flying Microtonal Banana'.

Think crunchy guitars, crashing cymbals, and high-octane energy that will set the stage alight when played live. ‘If Not Now, Then When?' kicks off proceedings fusing huge crunching riffs straight from the 80s with a total funk fest that is reminiscent of Tame Impala.

If you are expecting to rock out, then you will be disappointed. Influenced by the likes of AC/DC, The Doors and Black Sabbath, their recently released track ‘Pleura’ has a slightly Middle Eastern vibe to with the use of a bağlama, a Turkish stringed instrument which is interwoven with hypnotic drum beats and stirring guitars.

‘Static Electricity’ continues the same theme with an intoxicating rhythm which builds and builds. Another standout track is ‘Ataraxia', a throbbing lo fi delight with a catch sing-along chorus and scintillating synth beats, this is a track that will be stuck in your head long after the record finishes. In a recent interview, guitarist Joey Walker stated when appraising L.W that “part of me thinks it’s the best thing we’ve ever done. And part of me thinks it’s the worst.”

We will leave it to you to make a judgement call, but this is an impressive and well-rounded collection of work from the hard-working Australians.

8/10

Words: Emma Harrison

