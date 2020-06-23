Kierra Luv - Take It Or Leave It

Pennsylvanian rapper Kierra Luv brings her debut album ‘Take It Or Leave It”, following a rapid ascent in the early days of her career.

The rapper, who is only 18, received acclaim from Cardi B, Chance The Rapper and Halle Berry after a series of viral freestyles – which racked up millions of views and was shared by Cardi B.

Of Puerto Rican and African American descent, Kierra grew up in her grandparent’s small house with ‘about nine other people’, her mum worked full time and her dad wasn’t around. At school, she started writing poetry to get over breakups and deal with her feelings and everything snowballed from there. Her music and this album channels a variety of emotions from rage, love, friendship and everything in between.

The mixtape leads with ‘Run Away’, featuring iann dior. This song demonstrates Kierra’s versatility and rage as she effortlessly switches from a soft-spoken chorus about heartbreak to the hard hitting version.

The 10-track project sees Kierra joined by Ray Moon on Good Day and Tory Lanez on Can’t Stand It. Demonstrating she has everything she needs in her arsenal to join hip-hop’s elite; Kierra displays skill and wisdom way beyond her age.

Carrying the weight of the world on her shoulders, this lyrical frontrunner proves she’s not just a viral sensation and continues to put Pennsylvania on the musical map.

7/10

Words: Amar Mehta

