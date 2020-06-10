Kevin Morby - Sundowner

Kevin Morby has spent his life in various different places, each informing his work in different ways. There was 2017’s ‘City Music’, dedicated to New York, whilst last year’s ‘Oh My God’ was in an imaginary, liminal space. On ‘Sundowner’ he returns to his hometown of Kansas City, whilst exploring the beauty of the middle American twilight, to which there is a very certain hue.

Ever a songwriter with a sense of journey, Morby’s lyrics mix the autobiographical with abstractions of the everyday, iconography is given entirely new meaning as you witness an artist’s wonderfully unique perspective.

Within the sound of ‘Sundowner’ you are taken outside to look upon a wonderful vista, feel the gravel crunch under your feet, the wind running through your hair as a chime sings in the distance. The instrumentation and guitar playing in particular can sometimes feel like a serenade, to encapsulate such place and time easily lends credit to the talent of this songwriter and all of a sudden, you are a sundowner too.

7/10

Words: Matthew Pywell

