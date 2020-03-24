KAYTRANADA Drops New Bouncer 'Caution'

KAYTRANADA has shared his new single 'Caution'.

The producer's last full length 'Bubba' came in 2019, and he recently received a batch of Grammy nominations.

New singe 'Caution' emerged from a TikTok project, with the platform aiming to honour Black History Month.

KAYTRANADA digs into his disco influences for the track - don't forget that Montreal was essentially disco's second city during the late 70s.

It's a fun club-centric bouncer, with KAYTRANADA applying his typically exacting sense of imagination.

A blast of light on an otherwise dark day, you can check out 'Caution' below.

