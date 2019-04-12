KateNV - Room For The Moon

2018’s ‘для FOR’ was a delightfully inoffensive, minimalistic approach to music, but here, Moscow-based KateNV takes things up a notch. That’s not to say she steps away from her stripped back, lo-fi solo roots, but this, her latest offering shows what she is capable of.

‘Room For The Moon’ is a blissful, progressive journey through sound. From the opening harmonies of ‘Not Not Not’ to the cheerful musical intricacies of ‘Telefon’, the album’s tenth and final track. We are swept away to a world made up from an almost entirely ambient and abstract audio-creative imagination.

‘Du Na’, the second track on 'Room For The Moon', tiptoes along with its instrumental build-up of playful percussion before fading out and introducing us to ‘Sayonara’: a six-and-a-half-minute nostalgic take on Japanese retro synth-pop. ‘Ca Commence Par’ then brings some rhythmic complexity to the table, as Kate’s vocals smoothly blend with the pounding multicultural beats.

Exactly halfway through the album, ‘Marafon 15’ is best heard through a decent set of headphones to fully appreciate the production. Kate’s lyrics are balanced intricately between Russian and English as she evokes feelings of Kate Bush. This is even more apparent when viewing the accompanying music video directed by Gina Onegina.

The highlight of the album is ‘Plans’: a genre bending, five-plus minutes of head bobbing melodies, with Kate’s ethereal vocals dripping like honey over the thick bassline.

If you could see sounds as colours, a la synathaesia, this entire album would be a kaleidoscope of audio-visual, acid-trip imagery.

8/10

Words: Mike Milenko

