Karen O & Danger Mouse - Lux Prima

Iconic Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ front-woman Karen O and world-renowned producer Danger Mouse set their stall out early with the theatrical introduction offered by their nine-minute, title-track epic.

Whirring, mysterious sounds – reminiscent of sci-fi film scores – are eventually invaded by a chirpy, poignant piano…the worlds of the two creators collide instantly.

There’s a cinematic feel throughout the record with string arrangements controlling the mood, which shifts from dark and mysterious to infectiously euphoric in an instant.

The innate desire of musical exploration of both artists is clear for all to see on ‘Lux Prima’; a complex but ultimately rewarding listen.

7/10

Words: Johnny Rogerson

Dig it? Dig deeper: Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The Kills, Angel Olsen

