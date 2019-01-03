Jordan Rakei - Origin

Experimental production combines with soulful pop here, as we see Jordan Rakei is at his brightest and boldest – and he should be, having recently spent time in the studio with Nile Rodgers.

There’s real variety on this project. Take the lush, full harmonies and synths of opener ‘Mad World’, layered up with handclaps and vocal samples, or the haunting strings of ‘Speak’. Elsewhere there’s the funky bassline of ‘Say Something’ and the fluttering, glittering ‘You & Me’.

Rakei is preoccupied by the threat of technology in our lives, and this is evident in the jittering, bubbling sci-fi bleeps of ‘Rolling Into One’ rubbing up against organic analogue percussion, and in his exploration of dystopian futures or the voices in his head.

Yet, despite his unease and soulful, melancholy timbre, there’s something in the delivery of this project that feels ultimately positive.

8/10

Words: Emma Finamore

Dig it? Dig deeper: Alfa Mist, Laura Misch, Raveena

