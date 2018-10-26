John Legend - A Legendary Christmas

Christmas albums are tough. Get it right and you’re remembered forever, Bob Dylan, Nat King Cole, Dolly Parton, Aretha Franklin, A Charlie Brown Christmas and the Just Say Noel comp we’re talking about you here, get it wrong and, um, yeah, well, you’re forgotten instantly.

Sadly John Legend’s ‘A Legendary Christmas’ is somewhere between the two. Legend delivers the kind of vocal performance that lies between Nat King Cole and Marvin Gaye. As smooth as silk, but with the sensuous feel of velvet. This is what you want on a Christmas album!

When it's great - ‘What Christmas Means to Me’, ‘Silver Bells’, Christmas Time is Here’, ‘Merry Christmas Baby’ and ‘Chestnuts’ - it feels as exciting and awesome as opening an Optimus Prime in 1986, and sums up what the holiday season is all about. Hanging out with family and friends and generally having a blast.

But when it’s off, ‘Purple Snow Flakes’, ‘Bring Me Love’ and ‘No Place like Home’, it just feels like over cooked turkey and saw-dusty stuffing. This is a shame. ‘A Legendary Christmas’ isn’t a gaudy, schmaltzy affair, but something tender, warming comforting. Like Christmas should be.

The fact that I’m listening to this album on a gloriously balmy afternoon and am getting in the festive mood is testament to Legend’s conviction and the arrangements. However after 14 tracks, it does start to lose its way a bit. Maybe this should have been a cracker, rather than a present.

7/10

Words: Nick Roseblade

