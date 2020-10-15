John Frusciante - Maya

Bizarre happenings seem to be the order of 2020, and a man who is primarily known for his supreme guitar abilities venturing into the world of 90s jungle for his newest album (and naming said album after his deceased cat) can now be added to that list.

Although John Frusciante is no stranger to heading off-kilter musically, this is his first professional dive into the world of jungle. ‘Maya’ sounds like a very personal album – not in the sense of Frusciante laying all bare, but because this feels like a real passion project for him. If you’re at all familiar with the UK hardcore scene of the 90s, you’ll hear that’s where his inspiration has been pulled from, especially on tracks like ‘Blind Aim’ and ‘Reach Out’ where you hear those soft, sensual vocals which wouldn’t go amiss on a Nookie track.

Frusciante has managed to pay ode in a way which sounds original, yet adheres to the formula... all in all making for an impressive electronic album.

8/10

Words: Laura Copley

