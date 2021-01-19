John Carpenter - Lost Themes III: Alive After Death

Sadly it’s been a good while since we’ve seen horror maestro John Carpenter behind the camera, but luckily he’s had something of a renaissance through his score work.

Working with Sacred Bones Records, his son Cody and godson Daniel, Carpenter has found new life as a gigging musician, creating sinister soundscapes that wouldn’t feel out of place on his 80s filmography.

This third volume fits perfectly in with his previous work, brooding synths and grinding basslines propelling each track - but there’s a shift to modernity too. Daniel’s guitar work and the rave induced tones of songs such as ‘Skeleton’ and ‘The Dead Walk’ reveal a collection mirroring the likes of Electric - who themselves owe their very existence to Carpenter.

With titles like ‘Carpathian Darkness’ and ‘Weeping Ghost,’ this latest set is a must-listen for both fans of ‘The Fog’ and those who love their instrumental music dripping with malice and danger.

7/10

Dig it? Dig Deeper: Goblin, Nine Inch Nails, Bernard Herrmann

Words: Sam Walker-Smart

- - -

- - -

