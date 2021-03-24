Joe Strummer - ASSEMBLY

Whilst best known for being the iconic frontman of The Clash, Joe Strummer’s solo material is also an impressive body of work of which new retrospective album ‘Assembly’ is a shining example of. It showcases Strummer’s material with the Mescaleros as well as his solo output through a 16-track remastered collection of his most significant and beloved songs. Highlights such as ‘Love Kills’, ‘Tony Adams’, ‘Sleepwalk’, ‘Johnny Appleseed’ and ‘Forbidden City’ will appeal to both hardcore fans as well as those looking to explore his back catalogue.

From fan favourites to archival rarities, ‘Assembly’ is so much more than a generic ‘best of’, it is a celebration of Joe’s musical genius.

It also includes previously unreleased live versions of classic tracks from a 2001 performance with The Mescaleros at London’s Brixton Academy of ‘Rudie Can’t Fail’ and ‘I Fought The Law’, a cover of Bob Marley’s ‘Redemption Song’ as well as an unearthed home recording of one of Strummer’s iconic covered tracks ‘Junco Partner’.

8/10

Dig This? Dig Deeper! The Clash, Big Audio Dynamite, Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros

Words: Emma Harrison

