Jenny Lewis - On The Line

“This is how you do Americana.” Even before the dissolution of Rilo Kiley half a decade ago, front woman Jenny Lewis had established herself as a solo artist in her own right. ‘On The Line’ is her fourth album as an individual performer, and her first since 2014’s warmly affecting ‘The Voyager’.

She doesn’t deviate too far from the path she’s firmly established for herself – deceptively adroit alt-country with a keen eye for a killer hook – but there seems little incentive for her to stray too far. After all, you wouldn’t admonish a baker for the quality of their roast dinner.

In particular, previous single ‘Heads Gonna Roll’ displays the kind of songwriting nous an entire generation of artists would kill for.

Occasionally, the lyrics wander into cliché but for the most part, it’s a strong addition to a stellar body of work and another welcome showing from one of music’s most consistent and underrated performers.

7/10

Words: Joe Rivers

Dig It? Dig Deeper: Neko Case, M. Ward, Lucinda Williams

- - -

- - -

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.