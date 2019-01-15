Jax Jones - Snacks

'Snacks (Supersize)', Brit-Award nominated Jax Jones’ debut album, is a collection of the fast-rising artist’s work so far and while also finding space for six new songs.

The list of star collaborations on this record is endless, from Demi Lovato to Years and Years, with Mabel, Tove Lowe, Jess Glynne, Bebe Rexha and Ella Henderson also featuring. The album contains attitude-laden hit single ‘You Don’t Know Me’ featuring Raye, which reached Top 5 in the UK Singles Chart.

The 15-track album starts with ‘Housework’ which is a repetitive, hypnotic tune. Throughout ‘Snacks (Supersize)’, Jax Jones mixes electro pop, EDM and house. He seems to get it right every time. ‘Jacques’ featuring Tove Lo is a playful, sexy story about a one night fling (“No talking now/Pull on my waist”).

‘Play’ featuring Years & Years is another great collaboration, this time between Jax and the British synth pop trio. The track sees Years & Years sonically expand, but the same is true for Jax too and the collaboration really works for them both. Olly’s easily recognisable vocals shine in this blast of energy.

‘Ring Ring’ featuring Mabel and Rich The Kid is infectious, as is ‘Instruction’ featuring Demi Lovato and Stefflon Don. ‘Instruction’ has a step-by-step dance element to it (“Bitch, I don’t need introduction/Follow my simple instruction”) and is a feisty, summer-y track. Jax Jones has put together an impressive collection of insanely catchy songs. It’s not easy to come by an album which contains hit after hit like this does. It is a joy to listen to.

7/10

Words: Narzra Ahmed

- - -

- - -