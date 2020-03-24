James Righton - The Performer

James Righton has played many roles: Klaxons keyboardist, Shock Machine auteur, film score composer, husband and father of two. Now he plays himself with ‘The Performer’, a touching piece with a sensitive air of slight existential speculation, as Righton examines his current role.

‘The Performer’ effortlessly schmoozes around a retro smoke-filled lounge with an array of sumptuous grooves like ‘Edie’, candy-coated melodies such as ‘Start’ and woozy numbers like ‘Heavy Heart’.

Righton paints the perfect picture of his inner thoughts as he embarks on a cinematic journey with poignant lyricism, exquisite production and charismatically seductive soundscapes reminiscent of Roxy Music.

8/10

Words: Yasmin Cowan

