James Heather - Invisible Forces

The first time I came across James Heather was when I heard his ‘Modulations: EP1’ in 2017. At the time I was a massive Ninja Tune obsessive and was hoovering up everything they released. I enjoyed it and played it for a few weeks before something else became my new fascination. It wasn’t until he released his debut album ‘Stories From Far Away On Piano’ a few months later that I really took stock of the kind of music that Heather was releasing. It was an album consisting of nine meditative neo-classical piano tracks; each one felt like its own story and combined it contained a larger narrative arch.

Since then, James Heather has released an album of artists remixing, and recontextualising, his work and the second ‘Modulations’ EP. Now he has returned with his second long player, the aptly titled ‘Invisible Forces’. This album is about becoming aware of the invisible forces around and our connection to the natural world. It also tries to focus out inner lives, and dreams, and how that all plays into how we project ourselves to the world. There are some pretty big themes on display here, but music isn’t weighty or dense. Instead, Heather delivers filagree motif after filagree motif.

‘Invisible Forces’ is deeply personal to its creator. For example ‘No Time Limit To Grief’ is about how complicated it is to show grief, while trying to hold everything together. ‘Balance’ is about the loss of his father. While the music might come from a place of loss and tragedy it isn’t mournful; throughout Heather fills these songs with a sense of hope and contentment. It’s as if he’s saying, “We aren’t always in control of the things that happen to us, but we can control our reactions”. Later in the album James Heather contemplates how everything is weirdly connected and how, not wanting to sound too much like a hippy, we need to learn to love ourselves and others in order to move forward.

Each track on the album was recorded in a single take. That isn’t to say that James Heather went in and improvised his way through each track. Instead, he lovingly crafted the songs on the road, knowing their every note by heart, and when he recorded them, he allowed himself the freedom to improvise and experiment. This gives the playing on ‘Invisible Forces’ a freedom seldom seen on classical albums. Instead of something rigid and over-rehearsed we are presented with music that is filed with pauses and contemplations. You can almost hear Heather thinking: “what goes here.” This is evident on ‘No Time Limit To Grief’ which might be the most memorable song of Heather’s career to date.

‘Invisible Forces’ is a complicated album, but not cluttered. James Heather’s elegant runs, and elegant is the only real word to describe his playing, are thought-provoking and moving. Throughout the pianist delivers emotion-heavy music that is oddly catchy. It is not odd that it’s catchy, but music of this sort is usually more functionary than enjoyable. The pleasure of the music comes from the fact that it is pretty, and you admire the playing. Here, James Heather has delivered something that is a joy to listen to yet transports you somewhere else.

At its heart ‘Invisible Forces’ is about love. The love of music. The love of the piano. Empathy between people, and a love of life. This might not be an album that is shouted about from the rooftops, sadly, but it is an album that has the power to move everyone who listens to it, through its remarkable invisible forces.

9/10

Words: Nick Roseblade

- - -

- - -