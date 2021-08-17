Jake Bugg - Saturday Night, Sunday Morning

Jake Bugg’s ‘Saturday Night, Sunday Morning’ turns the page onto a new chapter in an established career. Collaborations with high profile songwriters serve not to dilute his distinguished voice but in fact amplify it, producing a modernisation of his past sounds and trajectory.

Jake claims this was “the most fun he’s ever had making a record,” and this excitement manifests in a refreshing range of tracks. From the gospel of ‘All I Need’, through the addictive, slapping basslines of ‘Rabbit Hole’ and vintage pop-rock of ‘Maybe It’s Today’, these 11 songs display the underrated skills of a multi-faceted musician taking a series of bold and brave steps forward – fortunately, they pay off in droves.

Sonic experimentation breathes fresh life and energy into Bugg’s discography, resulting in an intoxicating LP cementing his strongest offerings since his glorious debut. In many ways ‘Saturday Night, Sunday Morning’ has been a long time coming, and it gifts us more delight than we could have hoped.

7/10

Words: Finlay Holden

