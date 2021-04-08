IDER - shame

At only eight tracks, electro-indie duo IDER’s ‘shame’ manages to cover a broad range of subjects branching off the titular theme.

Initial single ‘Cross Yourself’ sets the tone defiantly with lyrics on their flaws, a track crammed with rippling synths and pounding percussion. On the other hand, ‘Knocked Up’ covers a lifetime of insecurities, with the two friends’ ability to collaborate as songwriters reaching an absolute peak as Somerville lays out regrets from her youth and Markwick comforts that vulnerability. The difficulties surrounding monogamous relationships are also engaged on ‘obsessed’, a catchier cut with echoing, hazy synths.

Independently released, ‘shame’ is raw and expressive, the result of infinite creative freedom after leaving their label.

7/10

Words: Jack Oxford

