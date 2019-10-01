IDER - Emotional Education

The creative energy between this London duo is electric as IDER prepare to present their debut album.

The title - ‘Emotional Education’- is derived from a song of theirs called ‘Saddest Generation’. “Emotional Education is what we give each other,” said Lily Somerville, “and what we’re going to give you with this album.”

Big promises, but the band manage to fulfil them with their raw electro-pop tracks. Right from the beginning, with the introspective ‘Mirror', IDER grab your attention. ‘Wu Baby’ is an infectious track with captivating lyrics (“suffocate my lungs with the love I’ve found…”), whilst ‘Saddest Generation’ is an intimate offering, directed at loved ones struggling with mental health issues.

The album explores themes of absent parents, anxiety, and mental health, while also exploring the construction of identity and the human condition. Interestingly, whilst collaborating with producers, IDER refused to work with co-writers on their project, which means it retains a certain authenticity.

The tracks are certainly emotive and the duo work well together to convey the feelings they want to. Megan and Lily’s voices harmonise beautifully. Every track is strong and they amalgamate on the record in a way that is meticulously planned but seems effortless.

The songs are diverse in terms of the genre they belong to, such as ‘Brown Sugar’ with its R&B feel and this reflects the artists’ own personal influences. They are influenced by Glass Animals to classical music to Lana Del Rey. For example, they describe ‘Swim’ as “(their) EDM country song”.

IDER have been working towards this album for six years and their dedication has shone through with ‘Emotional Education’. It is a very enjoyable, incomparable album, with moments of extraordinary depth.

8/10

Words: Narzra Ahmed

