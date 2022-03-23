Ibibio Sound Machine - Electricity

A true force of nature, Ibibio Sound Machine’s future-funk explorations often hide the group’s pop nous. ‘Electricity’ – produced by Hot Chip, no less – reverses this, heightening their melodic prowess while retaining their physical thrust.

’17 18 19’ is a Grace Jones-esque disco groove, ‘All That You Want’ is a house bubbler, while ‘Truth No Lie’ is like Pet Shop Boys re-imagined in a West African context. Bright, buoyant, and continually innovative, ‘Electricity’ is a project dominated by colour, vitality, and – crucially – a ruthless pop instinct.

8/10

Words: Robin Murray

Dig This? Dig Deeper: Grace Jones, Tony Allen, John Wizards

- - -

- - -