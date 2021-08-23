Hushtones - Greetings From The Other Side

Hushtones are an alt-pop outfit hailing from Liverpool. They’ve developed a varied and equally blossoming discography, that act as a sonic nod to various eras and genres that have inspired the band’s sound. Genre-wise their sound cascades from psych pop, all the way to punk rock, which is what made their debut album such a highly anticipated body of work. ‘Greetings From The Otherside’ is an up-tempo opener, where thrashing chords are perfectly tempered with the harmonic vocals of both Martha Goddard and Mick Campbell. Lyrically the track is an ode to living in the moment, catapulting the listener into a frenzy of nostalgia, harping back to a time where we all ‘put the world to rights’.

‘Sinking’ is arguably the highlight on the album, a succinct head-nodding anthem that without doubt will go down a treat live. Abraham Tesfachristos, whom the band employed in 2018, has a stellar performance on the track, packing a real punch on the drums that injects the track with some serious energy. The thunderous percussion on the track is the perfect sonic backdrop, as Goddard belts out the anthemic chorus ‘Down on your knees again’.

‘Sideways’ has a real live feel to it, illuminating Hushtones as a band in real harmony with one another. The track is packed with a colourful medley of instrumentation, including a marvellous performance on the keys. Whilst there is an abundance of elements to the track, it’s beautifully contained into a truly unique sound that sets Hushtones apart.

‘Tracks State Of Mind’ and ‘Never Let Me Down’ give the album some much needed breathing space. Whilst the tracks are certainly quainter than the aforementioned songs, vocally they are step above. It’s an absolute pleasure hearing Martha Goddard and Mick Campbell’s vocals take centre stage.

‘Wild’ is a riotous return to the rock ’n’ roll feel of the album, a wonderful amalgamation of retro and modern influences with real hints of Wolf Alice to it. ‘I’ve Got Time’ sees the band send listeners to celestial heights, a dreamy offering that’s guaranteed to send listeners into a world of pop serenity. Hushtones are a band I genuinely cannot wait to see live, they have masterfully merged genres, eras and influences into a truly unique sound that the whole world should hear.

8/10

Words: Josh Crowe

