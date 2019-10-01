Hot Chip - A Bath Full of Ecstasy

While Britain’s most consistent band may sound like they’re voyaging through space on their seventh album, they’re more interested in the energy travelling between humans on earth and the possibilities within. The result is their lushest sounding project yet.

Just like the title suggests, it’s a blissed-out collection of astral-like reveries where Hot Chip paint with broader, more vivid, strokes than ever before. Previous record ‘Why Make Sense’ saw them drop their trademark glitchy electronics for a smoother sound and ‘A Bath Full of Ecstacy’ represents the next step on that journey.

The band’s adoption of the late politician Jo Cox’s “More in Common’ mantra is clear from the off, with Alexis Taylor singing, “There is a sound that resonates - a melody of love” on the opener. Mutual support - and the possibilities that this support opens up - forms the main subject matter of the album.

Having been together over 15 years, Hot Chip know all about that. Their advice is sound and if we follow it, a planet might exist for our grandkids. If it does, make sure to tell them all about Hot Chip.

That’s the type of band they are. One of ­- if not the finest - band of our generation.

8/10

Words: Paddy Kinsella

Dig it? Dig deeper: Empress Of, Helado Negro, Porches

- - -

- - -

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.