Honeyglaze - Honeyglaze

Honeyglaze' self-titled debut LP is an evocative punch in the gut in the best way. Hard-hitting self-truths dripping equally with deadpan wit and sincerity from vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Anouska Sokolow, backed confidently by Tim Curtis’ sturdy, vigorous bass and Yuri Shibuichi’s cutthroat drums. A marriage of internal and external, the music moves between raw and fuzzy grunge sounds, cosmic soundscapes and hushed moments of Snail Mail-esque self observation.

Cradled between the hazy, impressionist sound worlds of ‘Start’ and ‘Childish Things’, Honeyglaze create poignant moments in songs like ‘Half Past’ with stylised instrumental sparseness giving way to a swell of sound, all elements working in tandem under poetically structured melancholic lyrics. In keeping with this style, ‘Creative Jealousy’ is characterized by its tightly jagged beat and driving bass, offset by soft vocals and added layers of synth. “All my friends are so talented, sometimes it gets to me, I can't shake this feeling of inadequacy”, a line that any self-critical creative can echo emphatically.

Carried throughout is a level of vulnerability delivered with an assurance of being understood, a quality seen once again in the latest single from the LP, ‘Female Lead’. A narrative piece that sees the protagonist dye their hair to emanate their favorite leading lady, with disastrous results. Whether intended or not, the track manages to explore some complex feminist themes all the while bouncing along over a cheery prom-song beat, joining the likes of Courtney Barnett in her legacy of creating earnest portrayals of seemingly simple moments.

While some songs are simply structured, we can all agree that sometimes the simplest of things can deliver the most satisfying results. Described by the band as “the opposite of a concept album”, Dan Carey’s production works well in tying the tracks together, with echos and glitches scattered through the tracks that create new layers of depth. Arguably vital for a debut album, ‘Honeyglaze’ presents a soft defiance of genre and a plethora of possible stylistic directions. Each track feels very much written by the band for the band, together presenting an endearing exploration of discovery and truth that leaves the listener with a warm feeling of being heard.

7/10

Words: Oshen Douglas McCormick

- - -

- - -