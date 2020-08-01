HAAi - Put Your Head Above The Parakeets

Talented Aussie Teneil Throssell’s fresh four track EP ticks plenty of boxes, covering numerous bases without spreading herself too thin. 'Head Above the Parakeets' begins with warm and silky synth tones with echoes of Jon Hopkins circa 'Immunity', before injecting some of her trademark glitchiness akin to early Aphex. High praise indeed, but every awkward glitch, tweak and beat merits it.

HAAi to be as brave as she is talented. There’s no sign of her holding back or playing it safe anywhere across this latest release - all her hallmark experimentation and exploration of sounds is there for the taking, especially on 'Rotating in Unison': it’s an oddly eclectic mix of sounds with infrequent robotic vocals, scratchy needle-on-vinyl and a juddering, unpredictable bassline. If you were to strip it back to it’s individual pieces, you wouldn’t expect it to work, but it does. Ability is one thing, but a willingness to push boundaries with a seemingly no fucks given attitude is not something to be sneered at.

'In Put Your Head Above The Parakeets' Throssell continues to impress and while she’s put in some memorable performances during lockdown, we can’t wait to see her behind the decks in person again.

7/10

Words: Milo Wasserman

