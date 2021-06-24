Goo Goo Dolls - Rarities

Grammy-nominated band Goo Goo Dolls have released a career-spanning compilation made up of unreleased gems, remixes, and live performances of their most-loved songs and more. ‘Rarities’ is a retrospective collection of the band’s multi-platinum selling career and serves both as a stellar introduction and a reminder of the bands prowess at writing and performing rock songs as well as cementing their status as one of the most influential rock bands of their generation.

Of course, ‘Iris’ which featured on the City of Angels soundtrack makes an appearance. Considered to be one of the biggest alternative rock songs of all time, it effortlessly fuses both rock and pop and remains a ubiquitous staple for the band’s live sets.

Whilst there are some obvious choices, the double LP also features tracks that have previously not been released such as B-sides, international releases and a live cover of ‘Don’t Change’ by aussie rockers INXS.

Stand out tracks include ‘Listen’ and ‘Let Love in’ which were recorded at the iconic Capitol Studios, a live acoustic version of ‘Naked’, an acoustic version of ‘Better Days’ ‘We’ll Be Here (When You’re Gone’) and the energetic ‘Hit Or Miss’.

‘Nothing Can Change You (Live)’ a cover of the Tommy Keene song is a barnstorming, energetic track that showcases John Rzeznik’s skilled guitar playing and was the original b side for their classic hit ‘Name’. - ‘Rarities’ is a toe-tapping panoramic view of Goo Goo Dolls’ body of work.

7/10

Words: Emma Harrison

