Girl Band - The Talkies

This is a beautiful album from Girl Band, but not conventionally.

Its bespoke aesthetics depict the sense of a particular space, one where panic, desperation, anger, paranoia and claustrophobia are found.

Recorded last year at Ireland’s historic Ballintubbert House - an unlikely setting for Dublin’s idiosyncratic punk outfit - this second album sees them create an impressionist series of snapshots, a sonic representation of the house they were occupying. Primal, raw and unformed - and ultimately not an album for the faint-hearted - its lyrical content alternates between the absurd and the everyday.

Between ‘Shoulderblades’ and the Beastie Boys-inspired ‘Aibophobia’, exploring a fear of palindromes (a word, number or phrase that reads the same backwards as it does forwards), to ‘The Salmon of Knowledge’ and ‘Prefab Castle’, the quartet creates numerous, wide-ranging atmospheres.

Measured on a scale of interest and curiosity, this album ought to score higher than just about any other record this year, and being interesting is no bad idea.

8/10

Words: Susan Hansen

