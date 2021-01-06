Ginevra Nervi - Klatos

Taken from the scientific name for clastic sedimentary rocks (from the ancient greek work klastós, meaning shuttered, broken or shredded), or detrital rocks deriving from sediments whose constituent elements mainly come from the accumulation of fragments from other rocks within river courses and sea currents, Genova electronic composer Ginevra Nervi readies the rework edition of Klatos with four cuts of ambient, breaks, techno and wave that are altogether different, yet united under a common cinematic aesthetic.

“These broken pieces; little particles, grains of something coming from a 'one', represent a sort of 'cosm' in which we’re all connected,” she says. “The material world, the one we live in, is an inseparable network of relationships; the planet as a whole is a living system that regulates itself, and the human being behaves in the same way. Klastos tells of a journey of deep reconstruction and the beginning of a new chapter of one's existence.”

The rework is a reflection of this connectivity. During this particular year, Ginevra understood the importance of artistic connection to her creative process. The pandemic demonstrated - more than ever - how humans crave company, so Ginevra recruited some of electronic music's most exciting producers in Chevel, Alev Lenz, Midori and Lara Sarkissian to provide their spin on the originals.

Different Circles and Houndstooth affiliated artist Chevel provided a distinct wave rendition; floating somewhere between the frantic electronics of Rabit, the emotionality of Plata and the darkness of hnrk and wavemob crew. Dark, emotional and captivating, and gathering influence from trance to grime, it’s a bass-driven exploration that wouldn’t sound out of place in a Mumdance set.

German/Turkisk, Grammy nominated producer Alev Lenz takes on the most cinematic concepts of all the remixes. Speaking of the process, Alev says that she “got emotional” and - in feeling the fragile moments of ‘Annihilation’ - guided us through a stretch of vulnerability that is almost at breaking point; emo-ambience, subtle atmospherics and an ancestral epicness make up for a truly spellbinding listen.

Kyoto, Japan producer Midori Hirano’s rework serves the record most vulnerable moments; in-your-face basslines meeting out-of-this-world ambient and ethereally emotive electronica, coupled with Ginevra’s fragile vocals (“Inconsistence and confusion, do you have some resistance? Are you trying to damage me?”), before Club Chai co-founder Lara Sarkissian takes ownership over the record's only rhythmic track on ‘Dune’; a cut of broken, breaksy techno that unlocks an ancient energy deep within.

7/10

Words: Andrew Moore

