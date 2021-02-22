Giant Swan - Do Not Be Afraid Of Tenderness

You can tell 2020 has been a painful road block Bristol duo's Giant Swan's progression; a year of what should have seen them playing to festivals and clubs around the world has instead seen them confined to the studio.

This EP, released just over a year after their self-titled debut, is a welcome three track showcase of Giant Swan's spectrum of output. â€˜Silkwormâ€™ is the agonised sound of an act itching to play to sweaty crowds, the driving bass threatening to overpower the speakers and outpace the contorted melodies.

â€˜DYFLGOTâ€™ is glitchy turbulence reminiscent of Aphex Twin and Autechre, while â€˜Do Not Be Afraid Of Tendernessâ€™ is an unforgiving slab of heavy noise. It might be a while until we're back at clubs again, but stick this on stereo at full volume and for a vital reminder of how dangerous loud music can sound.

7/10

Words: David Weaver

Dig This? Dig Deeper: Joey Beltram, Scalping, Autechre

- - -

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social networkÂ Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. FollowÂ Clash MagazineÂ as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

B uy Clash Magazine Â

Â